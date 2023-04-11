I have heard many differing opinions at the library meetings lately.
This is not about censorship of books, as some are saying.
This is not about banning books, as some are saying.
This is not about withholding information, as some are saying.
This is not about liking or disliking lifestyles or choices people make, as some are saying.
For those who feel this way, have you seen any of the books in question? I have, and some of the pictures and stories are very graphic in portraying sexual activity. If minors cannot go to “R” rated movies, why should it be okay for them to have access to books that detail the equivalent of an “R” rated movie?
Studies show that it is very damaging to children who are exposed to sexual activity/content. It is also known that the brain is not fully developed until age 25. So, some guidelines need to be set.
I agree with previous suggestions to have the books in question moved to the adult section. If parents or guardians feel that their children need to read them, then that is their choice. But, books with sexually explicit material should not be available for checkout to the general population in any of the children’s sections of the library!
Let kids be kids! There are enough problems in the world today without aiding in over sexualizing kids. Studies show that a porn addiction is very damaging and does not contribute to society in a healthy way! Woe to those who cause harm to children!
Thank you to all who are diligent in finding a safe solution for our young population! In years past, our family enjoyed many library activities and at that time, I never had a concern about my children seeing a book displayed or checking one out with sexually explicit content! I would like to see those same qualities, not only for my grandchildren, but for all of the children who use the library.
May we come together for what is best for the kids?
Patty Monger
Gillette
