There must be a way to select a Republican that can oppose and defeat L. Cheney in the next election. It will never happen unless the party can figure out a way to pare her opposition down to one or two (preferably one).
She already has a war chest of contributions from out of state to blitz us with campaign ads when the time is appropriate. She cannot be defeated — and she should be — if there are a dozen or so running for her seat in the primary. Hope someone has a good plan.
(1) comment
Really? Is this another Republican effort to subvert our democratic process? You might not like Liz Cheney but not giving everyone who wants to run against her the opportunity to run sounds like cheating at best or Fascism at worst.
