Once again, I am disgusted by the comments and actions of County Commissioner Del Shelsted.
His recent comments as an elected official at the CCPL meeting regarding the PUBLIC library display for Rainbow Book Month show him to be homophobic in addition to the misogynistic and racist buffoon that he has shown us to be in the past. Mr. Shelsted continues to show that he cannot be trusted to be a leader for all residents of Campbell County, only those that align with his very narrow and very toxic views.
(1) comment
Thank you Commissioner Shelstad for upholding good family morals and calling out Pride month and the Rainbow Book event for what it is!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.