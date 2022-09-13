Why move the City Pool? There is already a pool at the Rec Center, and there is a water park out at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The thing about the Sports Complex and the Rec Center is that they are out in the blazing sun in high traffic areas.
The City Pool is in a low traffic area with lots of trees and plenty of area for the “older” children to run around in. It’s just much more young person friendly, you’re not bombarded with all the latest and greatest stuff, its a place to play and get away and use your imagination instead of the stuff.
