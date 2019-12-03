I am grateful to the lady who reported that her son had damaged lights at the Festival of Lights.
These lights are the results of a lot of money and hard work and belong to the people of Gillette. Maybe now this boy will learn from his bad choice. Hopefully in time, he will thank his mother for what she had done for him.
