I write this letter to the residents of Campbell County from a health care provider’s point of view. I am a lifelong resident of the community, born and raised. I joined Campbell County Memorial Hospital’s rehabilitation group as an occupational therapist in 2007, working in many areas, most recently in a PRN (as needed) position. I have seen firsthand the impact of the pandemic on healthcare and it is astounding. A pre-pandemic shortage of healthcare workers has become nearly a crisis. In order to meet the needs of patients and residents, healthcare workers are covering many roles; therapy staff can be seen helping in critically short CNA positions. This is not only a local problem but a regional and national issue.
I am extremely anxious over the NEW Community Healthcare foundation’s announcement that they will be building a new inpatient hospice facility. If you remember, the primary reason for the closure of the Close To Home House was the inability to staff the facility, specifically because the number of patients choosing inpatient hospice had dwindled to zero or one patient per month. Hospice is a program, not a house, of dedicated medical professionals caring for patients in end-of-life care. Campbell County Health currently has a robust Hospice program of roughly 20 people including nurses, CNA’s, pharmacists, therapists, and a physician. Legacy has beds that are dedicated to hospice inpatients only. The program allows for efficient staffing as nurses and therapists throughout CCH can care for Hospice patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.