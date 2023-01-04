I would like to read more about real challenges facing our community, instead we are faced with a minority who would rather draw our attention away from the hard work required to solve them. Why do so many young people want to leave Gillette? How do few continue to arrive for work and then leave when they can. How about our economic reliance on boom-and-bust cycles? Maybe talk about why our public-school teachers are overworked and underappreciated? How can we make our interest in history and its importance more than word deep? What will we do every year to get our community to thrive culturally, spiritually, economically and civically? I am confident that many people and organizations are working on these questions and more, every credit to them and the hills they must climb.
Instead of drawing positive useful attention to them, an angry minority wants to distract us from solving these crucial challenges, by creating a problem like “bad” books in libraries — and directing our governments to solve it for us. The only explanation I can think of for this strategy is that real challenges require work, consensus, conversation and effort to solve. Meanwhile, fake problems require none of this and only need conspiracy, fear and anger to solve, easy goals to achieve. I grew up in Wyoming and I have learned many lessons, one consistent lesson that I learned early is that Wyoming is full of people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and do the work. We do not make excuses for our problems and we certainly never cower behind fear, misunderstanding and conspiracy to get what we want, to do so is un-Wyoming-like and I am confident it is un-Gillette-like, too.
