At the last Library Board meeting, Chair Sage Bear presented a revised draft of the collection development policy prepared by an attorney for Liberty Counsel. It only takes a quick read of the Liberty Counsel website to see that they are a highly partisan “religious ministry.” The drafter of this document claims, and I will take his word for it, to be an attorney, probably licensed in Florida but not Wyoming. He presumed to understand our community based on a phone call with Bear.
This invites comparison to the well covered local support from and affiliation with the Massachusetts based MassResistance, a “leading pro-family activist organization.” The local “grassroots” organization, Wyoming MassResistance claims independence from the national organization but appears to be in ideological lockstep. In support of the Wyoming group, Arthur Schaper of the national MassResistance was moved to write a letter, in which he called local citizens slanderous and shameful. He also participated in a softball interview on a local radio station. Campbell County is featured prominently on the national website. If the locals are truly independent, at least they could change their name. It appears that our much touted “community standards” are drafted in Massachusetts and Florida.
