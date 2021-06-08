We can build a thriving community without gutting important community services and resources. Please know that voting “yes” for Gillette College does not require cutting to keep our budgets balanced and our community fiscally responsible.
This election is not about cutting funding, but building a stronger Campbell County. With great respect to County Commissioner Del Shelstad and his service to our community, residents DO NOT need to cut funding to other key community resources to support an independent Gillette College. We welcome an opportunity to discuss with County Commissioner Shelstad his suggestions. We understand he is committed to ensuring we as a community spend within our means.
