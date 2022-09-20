Most all of us are familiar with the Spider-man origin story. How Peter Parker, after acquiring his powers, is cautioned by his Uncle Ben that, “With great power, comes great responsibility.” I would like to expound further on that by saying, “With failure to exercise that great responsibility, comes great consequences.” Spider-man then has an opportunity to stop a fleeing criminal, but declines to do so. Said criminal then goes on to murder Uncle Ben in the aftermath of committing robbery.
Spider-man learned from his tragic mistake. President Biden, Vice President Harris, Homeland Security Director Mayorkas, and the rest of the White House administration, sadly have not. For the most part, the crisis at the southern border has fallen on blind eyes and deaf ears. Because of their lack of that “great responsibility,” in the enforcement of stopping these “fleeing criminals” sponsored by drug cartels, drug trafficking has resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 Americans last year due to fentanyl poisoning. Added to this are the utold deaths and rapes from human trafficking. When Biden and Harris do discuss it, they say the most blatant lies that insult the intelligence of each of us.
Gosh Mr. Meyer please explain how you come to the conclusion that the situation at the southern border is entirely Biden and the Democrat's fault? This migrant crisis has been going on for at least 50 years through multiple administrations including Republicans. What did Reagan or the Bushes do to solve it? Nothing! And as for Trump he was no help either. What Doofus Desantis did does not help the situation and only proves what inconsiderate fools both he and Greg Abbott are. I can agree that the southern border states should not have to shoulder the entire burden of the migration crisis alone, but there were more humane ways to deal with this rather than lying to these people, packing them on buses or planes and sending them off the way they did. It does warrant a criminal investigation and I certainly hope both these MAGA morons lose their elections in November. At least some of them will now have better treatment in the blue states they ended up in.
