I have noticed with interest the people filing for the primary election. As one of the Wyoming voters that owes no allegiance to the big “R,” I know very little about those candidates and wondered if they would answer a question for me. It is simple and sometimes asked by doctors checking a patient for dementia for there is only one correct answer. “Who is the president?” If you can answer that, then perhaps I can hope that you won’t screw things up too badly if you are elected.
Thank you all for your efforts to keep an educated and effective Wyoming.
(1) comment
Excellent question!
