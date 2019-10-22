This letter is in response to the negative letters that have been submitted recently to the News Record about the Senior Center.
I have been involved with the activities and personnel there for many years. Although I’m not there on a daily basis, I always get a warm and friendly welcome when I am. The center is as friendly as you make it. Put on a smile — it’s contagious. Who wants to be around a grumpy, negative person? Say “Hi” to someone you don’t know. Start a conversation. Reach out to others and learn more about them.
