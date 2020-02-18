I am very well versed in American history and tell you that most American presidents have been a disgrace to the Constitution and people they served.
Most of my life we celebrated Lincoln’s birthday and then Washington’s. This day we celebrated the founder of this country. No other president has come close to his greatness.
