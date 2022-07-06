VP Dick Chaney and George Bush lied to us about Iraq which caused hundreds of thousands of innocent people to die!
Now his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney perpetuated the lies of Cassidy Hutchison about President Trump attacking secret service agents. Liz is in sync with Rep. Adam Schiff and a embarrassment to this nation. The Jan. 6 hearings makes the late vilified Sen. Joseph McCarthy look like Mister Roger’s neighborhood!
