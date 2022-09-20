I am writing this letter to make comments on the discussion at the Campbell County Public Library Board about the role of the American Library Association at the CCPL.
Several members of the Board have taken issue with the various statements included in the ALA Code of Ethics and goals. Ms. Anderson in her letter of a week ago, did a wonderful job of explaining the “we significantly influence or control the selection, organization, preservation, and dissemination of information” concern expressed by Mr. Butler from the ALA Code of Ethics. Let me just summarize in one sentence. The statement in question cautions librarians not to abuse their power to “influence or control” the free flow of information.
