Once again the committee of volunteers for the Festival of Trees made a wonderful event for all of Gillette to be proud of. The senior luncheon was so wonderful. The creativity and talents that went into the trees, wreaths and centerpieces were amazing. The songs of Christmas from the Gillette Chamber Singers put you in the holiday mood. Congratulations to the Festival Of Trees 28th year. The money you raise does wonderful things for our seniors who are the heart of this community.
Margie Ketterling
