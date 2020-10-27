Excuse me, but with the most important election in the history of our great nation only a week away, the time has come to fold up our grins and put ’em in our pocket as more and more massive dams of Democrat lies continue to overflow and release the truth to the American people with real video, real pictures, real e-mails, and real long buried documents demonstrating the worst political crimes in our history, unquestionably aided and abetted by the FBI, the CIA, the IRS, the Secretary of State, our former president Barack Obama, and his Vice President Joe Biden, to name but a very few.
Big tech like Twitter and Facebook censor major news earthquakes like the New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s nefarious and shocking laptop emails and photos on the Biden family’s corruption because they are unsure of the sources. But they have been plenty willing to allow and promote thousands of “anonymous” blatant lies regarding conservatives and President Trump for years.
