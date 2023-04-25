The politicians (Patrónes — Spanish for “bosses”) of Gillette and Campbell County have force fed the (peons) of said community. Very little if any input from said residents (peons) has been sought. They have canceled public forums on the topic. This is being done in the dark of night. The Chamber of Commerce only puts out a newsletter available to its paid Chamber members. Otherwise, you will only see this newsletter if you pick it up physically from the Chamber or Visitors Center.

