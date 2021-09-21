In 2009, Harriet Hageman represented McMurry Redi Mix against the people of Sublette County over the expansion of a gravel pit. Though the existing pit had a tremendous impact on the local way of life, Hageman fought vehemently for it to increase from a 10-acre operation into a 335-acre mine.
Again, in 2013, she fought the residents of Teton County in their objections to a gravel pit. Currently, she is fighting the residents of Laramie County who oppose a gravel pit enlargement from 10 acres to a whopping 555-acre enterprise. This time she is representing Asphalt Solutions of Colorado. Apparently, Colorado is out of large open spaces so they want ours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.