As I prepare to participate in the November election, one of the issues that concerns me is President Trump’s vow to permanently cut the payroll tax if re-elected. That vow was made on Aug. 12 during a coronavirus briefing at the White House and at other press conferences.
The payroll tax is the revenue stream for the trust fund that supports Social Security Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Benefits and Medicare. Cutting the payroll tax means that trust fund will be depleted sooner than expected.
