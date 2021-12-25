Ethen Joslin-Denny of Gillette was named to the Provost’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, for the fall semester.
The education major qualified by completing at least 12 credit hours with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C.
Madelyn Sather of Gillette received a Clinicial Excellence award from Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Dec. 17.
Sather graduated from the practical nursing program at the school’s new Whitewood campus.
She was one of 32 students to receive a pin during the Dec. 17 ceremony. Receiving a pine is a traditional symbolic welcoming of nursing graduates into the nursing field.
