Catch some Bogart at auto museum
The Frontier Relics and Auto Museum is showing three classic films this month.
It will show “Casablanca” and “To Have and Have Not,” starring Humphrey Bogart, and “Notorious,” with Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman.
People can come anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for service professionals and seniors, and free for children 12 and younger.
Popcorn, drinks and candy are available to buy.
The museum is located at 211 W. Second St.
For more information, call 307-686-5667.
Participate in talk on the Lakotas
The Rockpile Museum’s next “Black and Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin” program will explore the Lakotas in the region.
University of Oregon Northwest and Pacific history professor Jeffrey Osler will talk about his book “The Lakota and the Black Hills: The Struggle for Sacred Ground” at 5 p.m. Friday. People can visit the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages to watch.
The book examines the story of the Lakota Sioux tribe’s loss of its spiritual homeland and the legal battle to regain it.
People can pick up a copy of Osler’s book at the museum, 900 W. Second St.
For more information, call 307-682-5723 or visit rockpilemuseum.com.
Ceramics workshop to return this week
AVA Community Arts Center Program Director Will Lopez will lead a three-part ceramics workshop titled “Into the Wheel Throwing” starting this week.
The class is from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and again Feb. 25, at AVA, 509 W. Second St.
In the first class, students will learn a variety of techniques like clay wedging, centering on a wheel and constructing a finished pot. Second-day students explore how to apply underglaze on their work as well as trimming and attachments. For the final workshop, people will learn about application techniques like dipping and brushing before firing their finished pieces.
The workshops are $70-75.
For more information, call 307-682-9133 or visit avacenter.org.
Try skijoring this weekend at Cam-plex
People can get outside and try a new snow activity this weekend with skijoring Saturday and Sunday in the grass field southwest of the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater, 1635 Reata Drive.
Skijoring is a sport where a person standing on skis is pulled by a horse, dog or motorized vehicle over snow.
There will be five divisions: snowboard, powder puff (female skier or snowboarder), young guns (people 17 years old or younger), classic and open division (18 and older).
Entry fees are $100 a person in the open division; $50 a person for snowboard, powder puff and classic divisions; and $25 for the young guns.
Races start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call Randy Greer at 307-687-7461.
Register by Friday at gilletteskijorderby.com/.
Watch ‘The Notebook’ at the Gillette library
Singles and couples can come to the Campbell County Public Library for February’s Movie Day and watch a romantic film.
The library will show “The Notebook” starting Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The film is based off he Nicholas Sparks novel.
The free showing is from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at 2101 S. 4J Road.
Movie Day is made possible by a Campbell County Public Recreation District grant.
Money Monday to focus on paying for college
The Campbell County Public Library’s monthly Money Monday will examine ways people can pay for higher education.
Michelle Vigil, University of Wyoming community development extension educator, will give tips on how people can maximize and use their resources.
Money Monday is from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 22 at 2101 S. 4J Road and it is free to attend.
For more information, call 307-682-7281 or email Vigil at mrp10@ccgov.net.
