The University of Wyoming lists 45 students from Campbell County on the 2021 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
Those who qualified are regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester taking at least 12 credit hours.
The Gillette students are: Kennedy Cortland Ayers, Colter J. Barton, Kendall A. Bellon, Bradon Cole Bryngelson, Tasha Ariel Carnahan, Warren J. Carr, Ainsley M. Carson, Jessann J. Carsrud, Davis J. Cathey, Zach Alan Clausen, Lauryn N. Collins, Aliceon Daly, Marie Doherty, Maria E. Farnum, Baylee Hamlin, Allison Belle Hays, Madison D. Hieb, Camdin Jack Hinkel, Donovan P. Hoffman, Kailey W. Hytrek, Kolter Jon Izatt, Danielle Brynn Jones, Jordan James Klaassen, Daniel Marasco, Oscar Martinez, Adriana McCauslin, Madison Mckeown, Whitney D. Mohr, Kiana D. Morehead, Kennedy R. Pulliam, Rachel Rasse, Brady Rivenes, Cierra Nicole Roberts, Nayeli A. Robles, Kennedy M. Schomer, Sydney Solem, Seth I. Stevens, Titus A. Stevens, Madison Strohschein, Wyatt Tarver, Claire M. Thomas, Delaney J. Werbelow and Adam P. Zuck.
From Rozet were Kara Louise Gauthier and Zoe Worthen.
The University of Wyoming lists 61 students from Campbell County on the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
Those qualifying above freshman year earned a 3.4 or better GPA, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better GPA taking at least 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The Gillette students are: Bailey E. Alt, Garrett D. Baker, Bailey E. Carpenter, Matthew J. Cathey, Sean M. Clark, Sarah E. Cole, Myia Meret Connely, Shaylee N. Connely, Brenden W. Costello, Caelah A. Crago, Brandon Ray Dearing, Caleb Driskill, April L. Dunn, Caleb R. Durgin, Lucas J. Edwards, Brianna C. Geertson, Gavin R. Geertson, Grace Maria Gordon, Keeley G. Hagen, Raechel Haught, Skylar Herr, Matthew W. Hines, Jeric J. Igo, Ashley Marie Isum, Saad Khan, Isaac Bryan Lass, Lily M. Lodahl, Garrett Davidson Lynde, Zachary T. Mansheim, Isaac W. Mason, Abbie N. Matson, Dawson E. Miessler, Mason R. Miller, Kelcey A. Moon, Sebastian P. Mooney, Brandon W. Muller, Joy M. Nguyen, Kirby J. Norris, Rylan E. O’Bryan, Maureen Erin Ransone, Logan Reed, Christopher P. Richter, Nathan Jay Romero, Kaden W. Shelledy, Saber M. Smith, Ethan R. Stovall, Jayden F. Vasquez, Sydney L. Wendt, Grace McKenna Wiley, Gerrit F. Worthington, Sari M. Zabel and Bree Zipperian.
From Rozet are Rilee Hauber, Dakota L. Jones, Ethan J. Marshall, Tylen Scott Redinger and Elia Shober.
From Wright are Jordyn Diaz, Maren L. Glasser, Sharon J. Goodrich, Kindall Seamands and Cody D. Thompson.
