The Thunder Basin High School speech team participated in the Cheyenne South tournament over the weekend.
Super Congress: Seth Cyr, 4th place; Connor Hieb, fifth place
Super Congress participants: Anna Talbott and Laura Murphy
Novice Informative Speaking: Ashlyn Pickens, fourth place; Brandon Patterson, seventh place
Novice Poetry: Kylee Brown, semi-finalist; Ashlyn Pickens, fourth place
Varsity Poetry: Riley Meester, semi-finalist; Anna Talbott, sixth place
Varsity extemporaneous speaking: Sara Cole, sixth place
Novice Humor: Kane Clements, first place
Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate: Sara Cole, first place; Riley Meester, third place
Varsity Drama: Riley Meester, fifth place
Novice Public Forum Debate: Seth Cyr and Kane Clements, third place
Varsity Duet: Dylan Coleman and Anna Talbott, third place
The team also participated in the second annual T-Bird Classic hosted by Casper College in late November.
Novice Public Forum Debate: Seth Cyr and Kane Clements, 1st place
Novice Public Forum Debate: Seth Cyr, fourth place
Super Congress participants: Megan Green
Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking: Chandler Nannemann, semi-finalist
Varsity Poetry: Chris Caldwell, semi-finalist
Novice Informative Speaking: Ashlyn Pickens, semi-finalist
