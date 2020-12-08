The Thunder Basin High School speech team participated in the Cheyenne South tournament over the weekend.

Super Congress: Seth Cyr, 4th place; Connor Hieb, fifth place

Super Congress participants: Anna Talbott and Laura Murphy

Novice Informative Speaking: Ashlyn Pickens, fourth place; Brandon Patterson, seventh place

Novice Poetry: Kylee Brown, semi-finalist; Ashlyn Pickens, fourth place

Varsity Poetry: Riley Meester, semi-finalist; Anna Talbott, sixth place

Varsity extemporaneous speaking: Sara Cole, sixth place

Novice Humor: Kane Clements, first place

Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate: Sara Cole, first place; Riley Meester, third place

Varsity Drama: Riley Meester, fifth place

Novice Public Forum Debate: Seth Cyr and Kane Clements, third place

Varsity Duet: Dylan Coleman and Anna Talbott, third place

The team also participated in the second annual T-Bird Classic hosted by Casper College in late November.

Novice Public Forum Debate: Seth Cyr and Kane Clements, 1st place

Novice Public Forum Debate: Seth Cyr, fourth place

Super Congress participants: Megan Green

Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking: Chandler Nannemann, semi-finalist

Varsity Poetry: Chris Caldwell, semi-finalist

Novice Informative Speaking: Ashlyn Pickens, semi-finalist

