The Jackalope Jump will be taking place this weekend, but there will be no 20,000-gallon mobile swimming pool for people to plunge into once again.
The annual fundraiser for the local Special Olympics will happen at noon Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center. But for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, participants will be sprayed by a Campbell County Fire Department hose instead of jumping into a 40-degree pool.
“We (could have) jumped in Keyhole, but I just wanted to do it locally,” said Gillette Masters Special Olympics Coordinator Phil Grabrick. “The water spray would get us cold enough.”
To participate, people will need to raise at least $100 for themselves and $50 each for a team of two. Everyone will get a T-shirt and towel.
Grabrick hopes to raise at least $4,000 to pay for local athletes and teams to participate in Special Olympics Wyoming games.
This would “just about get us to an out-of-town competition when things are normal,” he said.
There will be awards for best costume and most money raised by an athlete and group.
Usually 35 people partake in the pool jump. Grabrick hopes there will be at least 20 participants this year.
Scaled back area games
Unlike last year when the state Special Olympics games were canceled, there will be some competition this year.
On May 14, Gillette will host the spring Area IV Games. But because of guidelines from Special Olympics there won’t be any 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 basketball games or relay races. Instead, there will be powerlifting and track events that will happen at the Rec Center. Aquatics activities will go on at the Aquatic Center.
There also will be a lunch at the Rec Center to kick off the one-day event. However, there will not be a dance or awards banquet.
Area IV encompasses parts of northern and northeast Wyoming including Buffalo, Sundance and Newcastle.
In a regular year, about 160-170 participants take part in the area games, but Grabrick said he expects that figure “to be somewhat reduced this year.”
There will be no in-person state games this year due to the pandemic. The results from each of the area games will be compiled then compared to determine the state winners.
The same format will be used for the state summer games that begins in early June.
“Next year I’m hoping to get back into the normal routine,” Grabrick said.
For more information, contact Grabrick at 307-299-6400 or grabrick1@msn.com, and visit specialolympicswy.org.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
— News Record Staff
