Terese Elizabeth Kuhbacher of Gillette has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, for the fall semester by completing at least 12 semester hours and earning a 4.0 GPA.
Sage Kohr and Emily Mcelvery were named to the Dean’s List at Montana State University in Bozeman for the fall semester by earning at least a 3.5 GPA as full-time students.
Scott Edwards of Gillette has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington by earning at perfect 4.0 GPA for the fall semester as a full-time student.
