Several Gillette students earned degrees at the end of the fall semester from the University of Wyoming.
Earning Bachelor of Science degrees were: Devan Addison, Kiana C. Ayers, Erin Clyde, Wyatt F. Geis, Hunter L. Kalbfleisch, Justine Martinez (with a double BS), Jolin Mills, Jennifer E. Morfeld, August C. Pownall, Kelby J. Tranas, Keaton D. Wilkerson and Morgan R. Williams.
Earning Bachelor of Art degrees were: Carrie Bloxom, Isabel Jones and Stephanie Quinones.
Earning a Master of Science was Jacob Roy Centner.
Earning a Bachelor of General Studies was Breann Ellen Clemetson.
Earning Bachelor of Science of Nursing degrees were: Tori Long and Jennifer Suzanne Wenig.
Earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science was Brandon J. Donaghe.
From Rozet, KayLynn Louise Kirkwood and Emmy L. O’Connell each earned Bachelor of Science degrees.
Several Gillette students have been named to the Dean’s List from Black Hills State University at the end of the fall semester.
To qualify, they earning a 3.5 or better GPA as full-time students taking 12 or more credit hours.
Among those studying for Bachelor of Science degrees and named to the Dean’s list were: Brady Gillette (business administration-economics and finance), Erin Kremers, (professional accountancy), Heath Quenzer (business administration-marketing), Jackson Schartz, (exercise science-science) and Natalia Schmidt (biology),
On the list while studying for Bachelor of Science in Education degrees were: Jacqueline Hanson (elementary), Jace Jensen (elementary), Carlos Ortiz (history), Leticia Ramirez (elementary), Kolbi Ring (history), Danica Shupick (physical), Molly Strub (elementary), Analena Urquidez (music) and Kaytlyn Williams (elementary).
Bachelor of Fine Arts students Kylee Myers (photography) and Conor McGraw (studio art) and were placed on the list.
Other Campbell County students on the Dean’s List were Gabriella Hertz (BS in psychology) of Rozet, and Shaylyn Hubbard (BS in human services and Kylee Tresch (BSED in elementary education), both of Wright.
Other Campbell County students were named to the part-time Dean’s List at Black Hills State for earning a 3.5 or better GPA as full-time students taking fewer than 12 credit hours. The students and their majors are: Adrienne Kline (BFA in graphic design), Brynn Hays (BS in exercise science), Olivia McCann (BSED in elementary education) and Lexi Hamm (BS in business administration).
