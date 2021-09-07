Catch the Fizz Bomb Classic this week
The Fizz Bomb Classic futurity and trade show will open Wednesday and run through Sunday at the Cam-plex East and Central Pavilions.
Thar Ranch Productions is sponsoring the annual event, which features and showcases horses.
It is the 40th year of the annual premier event that draws 350 horses and up to 500 spectators or contestants as it focuses on futurity and derby horses in barrel racing. These are the next generation of winning horses throughout Wyoming and the region.
The event started in Gillette in 1982. It provides an opportunity for owners, breeders and riders to showcase their futurity and derby horses.
The exhibitions begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The trade show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There will also be a Cowboy Church service at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The event is free.
For more information on Fizz Bomb, contact Zane and Stacey That at 307-660-8466. For more on the trade show, contact Jordan Ann Thurston-Miller at 307-340-0029.
Church hosts country, bluegrass event
Tim and the Glory Boys will be taking their talents to Campbell County.
They will be performing from 7-9:15 p.m. Thursday at Family Life Church, 480 S. Highway 50.
Tickets are $15 for people 13 and older ($20 the day of the event) and $5 for 12 and younger.
To buy tickets, visit visitgillettewright.com.
The Canadian group has shared the stage with various country, roots and gospel artists. They also won Juno, Dove and Covenant awards.
For more information, visit timandthegloryboys.com.
Ride, Read Car Show is back at library
Get ready to look at some classic cars at the Campbell County Public Library.
The second annual Ride and Read Car Show will happen from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the library’s parking lot. No preregistration is required, but people who are bringing their vehicles need to check them in at 9 a.m.
Campbell County Classics and Customs is helping the library put on the event.
As part of the show, there will be a commemoration of 9/11. At 12:30 p.m. the American Legion Post 42 Honor Guard will present the colors. At 1 p.m. actor Duffy Hudson will perform a living history performance of 9/11: The Story of Flight 93.”
The free event will also consist of a 50/50 raffle to benefit the library foundation, a strolling magic show, a kids corner and food vendors. The Hot Rod Institute from Rapid City, South Dakota, also will have a booth at the event.
Leadership institute celebrates graduates
Gillette Area Leadership Institute graduates will get to celebrate their big day at the next chamber of commerce luncheon.
The 22 students went through a nine-month program that is designed to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of community leaders
The event will happen from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
For more information, call 307-682-3673.
