Two Gillette students attending Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester with high honors.
Tanner Hilliard and Tyler Hilliard earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the semester.
The two also were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Conference football team in the Frontier Conference. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore and maintain a 3.2 GPA.
Tanner Hilliard is a sophomore with an undeclared major. Tyler Hilliard is a junior majoring in psychology.
Scott Edwards of Gillette has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. To qualify, he earned at least at 3.5 GPA as a full-time student.
Caleb Schlekeway of Gillette was named to the Dean’s List at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for the spring semester. He earned at least a 3.5 GPA to qualify.
Four Gillette students were named to the Dean’s List at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Jordan Fink, Meghan Hanson, Sage Kohr and Emily Mcelvery earned a 3.5 or above GPA for the semester to qualify.
Trey Fischbach of Moorcroft has been named to the Dickinson State University President’s List for the spring semester by earning a GPA of at least 3.9 as a full-time student at the Dickinson, North Dakota, college.
