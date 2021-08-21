Several Campbell County students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Casper College for the spring semester.
To qualify, a student must take at least 12 hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better.
From Gillette were Lainee Allison, Destiny Authement, Dylan Cornelius, Rebecca Haskins, Savannah Kramer, Laci Parish, Jacob Peterson and Emily Stauffer.
Kandace Lumbardy of Rozet and Teresa Meza and Jessica Reyes Castro, both of Wright, also were named to the President’s list.
Six Campbell County students were named to the Casper College Dean’s Honor Roll by having a semester GPA of 3.5 or better. The recognition is for part-time degree-seeking students, those taking six to 11 credit hours per semester, and nondegree-seeking full-time students taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Alison Clarke, Madison Hieb, Landon Suchor and Sharon Wilson, all of Gillette, qualified as did Brittney Fousek of Rozet and Jalene Detillion of Wright.
Ophelia Jefferson of Gillette earned a Master of Science in Education and a Masters Degree in General Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. More than 1,250 students graduated at the end of the spring and summer sessions of 2021.
