Emma Marie Hoff of Rozet was named to the Dean’s List at South Dakota State University in Brookings by earning at least a 3.5 GPA taking at least 12 credits.
She is enrolled in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Alyssa Jaden Merchen of Pine Haven also was named to the Dean’s List.
She is studying in the College of Education and Human Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.