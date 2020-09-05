ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal with fruit cup

Wednesday: Waffles in a bag with fruit cup

Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites with whole fruit

Friday: Chocolate muffin with whole fruit

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash browns

Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac ‘n’ cheese

Thursday: Loaded totchos with refried beans

Friday: Chicken club sandwich with barbecue baked chips

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with Grog’s bean salad

Thursday: Chicken strips with mac ‘n’ cheese

Friday: Ham and cheese sub with fruit snacks

