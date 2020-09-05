ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal with fruit cup
Wednesday: Waffles in a bag with fruit cup
Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites with whole fruit
Friday: Chocolate muffin with whole fruit
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash browns
Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac ‘n’ cheese
Thursday: Loaded totchos with refried beans
Friday: Chicken club sandwich with barbecue baked chips
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with Grog’s bean salad
Thursday: Chicken strips with mac ‘n’ cheese
Friday: Ham and cheese sub with fruit snacks
