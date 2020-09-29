The 38th annual Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show will give local quilters a chance to come together and show off what they have done over the past year.
In some cases, it will be the first time in months they have seen one another.
This year’s event is important for people who have not been out and about because of COVID-19, said local quilter Deedee Peterson.
A lot of people stayed home for many reasons during the pandemic, which has given quilters more time to work on their projects.
Quilt show organizer Deb Kipp typically works on 25-30 quilts a year. So far in 2020, she has worked on 52 quilts, as well as smaller projects like face masks.
“I can take and do more detailed designs and patterns than I did before,” she said about having the extra time. “I usually have five or six projects going at a time. If I’m tired of one I go to another. I think most quilters are that way.”
Peterson made nine quilt tops during the spring and into the summer, along with hundreds of face masks.
“Quilting for me is very relaxing, so I enjoy it,” she said. “I sewed downstairs in the basement where I could forget we had this other problem going on.”
Fingers crossed
Kipp, Peterson and other quilters will showcase their work at the Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show, which is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Wyoming Center Frontier Hall at Cam-plex.
Admission is free.
It is unknown how many quilts will be featured at the event, Kipp said. But if there are as many as there have been in past events it could be about 350, which would take several hours to hang up for display.
There will be several categories of competition for quilters, including the chairman’s award, best of show, best energy, best patriotic and best scrappy, which are quilts made from an assortment of fabrics.
“We usually have 700 people that stop up in the two days that it’s open. A lot of them will come with friends,” Peterson said.
Attendance is likely to be down this year because of the public health guidelines that mandate social distancing and allow for up to 250 people at an indoor event, although that could change by the time the quilt show takes place.
“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that Cam-plex won’t shut anything down,” she said.
Masks will be optional and there will be hand sanitizer at the event.
For more information, visit the Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show’s Facebook page.
— News Record Staff
