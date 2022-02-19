Gillette College students earned degrees or certificates at the end of the fall semester.
They are: Anthony Vincent Alcon Jr., Associate of Science in Business; Karissa Jean Anton, Associate of Science in General Studies; Brendan Chance Cates, Associate of Science, Pre-Professional; Spencer Louis Gauthier, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology with Honors; Melissa A. Gideon, Associate of Science, Business with Honors; Kimberly Lynne Hockman, Associate of Science in Health Science; Alexa Kay Kuhbacher, Associate of Science in Health Science with Honor; Jaclyn Irene Mansheim, Associate of Science in General Studies; William Casey McLain, Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Electricity; Colter William Morris-Chasteen, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Technology, Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology; Annie Park, Associate of Science in Business with High Honors; Colton Jake Randall, Associate of Science in Business with Honors; Echo Holly L Roush, Associate of Arts in Psychology; Jade M. Saippa, Associate of Science in Secondary Education; Bryce Smith, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Technology with Honors, Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology with Honors; Jessica Rae Stricker, Associate of Science in Health Science; Sharon Marie Wilson, Associate of Science in Business; Kenzy Lynn Pierce, Associate of Science in Health Science with High Honors; and Brandon L. Hanni, Associate of Applied Science in Industrial Technology.
