People who want to learn more about enrolling in the federal health insurance marketplace are invited to the Campbell County Public Library to learn more.
The marketplace provides health plan shopping and enrollment services through websites, call centers and in-person help.
Enroll Wyoming navigators will be at the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to help people navigate the health insurance marketplace. This includes looking at quality health insurance at affordable rates, compare coverage options, see if people are eligible for free or low-cost coverage and help them get enrolled.
To make an appointment, contact Jason at 307-316-3076.
For more information, visit https://enrollwyo.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.