Gillette Community Theatre wants public input as it plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
It dawned on the organization’s members that it has been nearly 20 years and that this is a year where the theater can be part of a community effort to do something on it, said Claudia Urlaub, director and board treasurer.
In 2001, 19 people with ties to the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four airplanes, intentionally crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York City and one into the Pentagon. Passengers thwarted the hijacking of another plane, which went down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Gillette Community Theatre wants to put on a reader’s theater production at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater titled “110 Stories” that was put together by playwright Sarah Tuft.
The docudrama weaves stories about 9/11 that focuses on “different people who left what they did on a regular basis and helped out” and who many people may not know about, Urlaub said.
“Those are stories we need to tell in the theater,” she said. “There may be people with stories to tell.”
The commemorative event may include airing video interviews of people, asking them what they were doing on 9/11 or what they remember from that day.
“Gillette is a fairly young community,” Urlaub said, adding that some residents may not know anything about what happened because they were not alive when it happened.
The event also could include the playing of Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” and perhaps a performance from a school choir or band.
The Gillette Community Theatre also is considering the possibility of working with local groups to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary, including American Legion Post 42, which is bringing back the traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and putting on a parade that day.
“We want the Legion to be a part of it,” Urlaub said, adding that she has not had a chance to sit down with the group to see what its plans are. “We don’t know if service clubs have ideas. We’re really just at the (starting point).”
People can visit the Campbell County Public Library to listen to the theater’s ideas as well as share their own thoughts about the event.
The meeting will happen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library’s Wyoming Room, 2101 S. 4J Road.
“We’d like to see what ideas people have,” Urlaub said. “We have a few thoughts on our own, but we want community input.”
