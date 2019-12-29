Jessie Geer of Gillette was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ fall Dean’s List. He earned a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale to qualify. Geer is majoring in exercise science.
Four Campbell County students have qualified for the President’s List at Chadron State College by earning a perfect 4.0 GPA.
They are Sonya Crone and Haley Urbatsch, both of Gillette; Kodiak French of Wright; and Jordan Jones of Rozet.
Four area students also qualified for the Chadron State College Dean’s List by earning a 3.5 GPA as full-time students. They are: Nathan Appledorn, Taylor Deaton and Rochelle Twomey, all of Gillette, and Katalina Pfeil of Moorcroft.
Leticia Schnell of Gillette was among the practical nursing students honored for completing the program during a pinning ceremony at Western Dakota Tech. The pinning ceremony is a traditional symbolic welcoming of nursing graduates into the nursing field.
