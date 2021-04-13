‘Mulan’ to be shown at the library Sunday
The Campbell County Public Library’s Movie Day this month features Disney’s “Mulan.”
“Mulan” is about a fearless a young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
It was a hit animated film for Disney Studios and has recently been re-released as a live-action film.
The film will be shown from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S. 4J Road.
Sunday Movie Day is made possible through a grant from the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
Spring shopping at Cam-plex this weekend
Spring is in the air and it’s time to go shopping for that perfect Mother’s Day or birthday present.
Cam-plex will host the Spring Flea Market and Vendor Show on Friday and Saturday.
There will be 111 vendors from around the region and state who will sell a myriad of items ranging from homemade fudge to tanning products and clothing.
“It’s like tripled what I was expecting,” said event promoter Robin Neff of the vendors who have committed to the market. “They’re wanting to do shows because that’s income they have missed out on.”
She decided to put on the event because there weren’t many vendor shows last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really thought about it for a while, and (after) talking with some fellow vendors and everything I just decided to go ahead and do it,” Neff said. “I would have been happy to get at least 50 vendors.”
The flea market and vendor show is from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
For more information, contact Neff at 605-545-1188 or wolfie6767@yahoo.com
Enjoy a Cirque-tacular show at Cam-plex
The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular are coming to Cam-plex with a production that specializes in circus and sideshow entertainment.
The performance begins at 6:30 p.m. April 22 at the Cam-plex Heritage Center.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought online from the Cam-plex website.
Learn about alternative medicine April 24
The second Spirit of Wyoming Holistic Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25 at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Vendors will share knowledge about the world of metaphysics, which examines the relationship between mind and matter, and potentiality and actuality.
The goal of the event is to bring resources, healing, empowerment and connection, said event promoter Tammy McArthur.
“We deserve some positive and uplifting energy with all this community and the world has gone through over the past year,” she said.
Tickets are $5 each with half the proceeds going toward the YES House Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project.
Many people aren’t aware there is a homelessness issue in Campbell County.
A goal of this event is to bring that awareness about the YES House and the work it does for the community and its youth, McArthur said.
The first Spirit of Wyoming Holistic Fair was held last fall with the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County.
For more information, contact McArthur at 307-871-8424 or visit https://thespiritofwyoming.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.