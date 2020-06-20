Some 99 students from Campbell County were among the almost 130 students named to the Gillette College honor rolls this semester.
For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Those from the Gillette area are:
Jessica Adkins, Evelyn Airam, Kayde Blake, Gerald Booker, Codi Brock, Natilie Brownrigg, Izabelle Cardenas, Wei-Yi Chang, Emily Dillon, Audrey Dunn, Jessica Gerler, Brooke Gumber, Dustin Gray, Jacqueline Hanson, Kurt-Eric Mason, Desha Matuska, Baylee Mooney, Katrina Paulson, Valerie Peterson, Victoria Reyes, Shawn Reznicek, Terynn Rogen, Kindall Seamands, Janika Shearer, Katharine Tow, Bridger Vaselin, Jayden Vasquez, Kendra Wade, Ethen Wolf and Tammy Wolf.
For full-time students to earn a place on the Vice President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Those from the Gillette area are:
Amber Austin, Josephine Bremer, Kaylor Briggs, Makayla Brown, Emanuel Diaz, Gabriel Gonzalez, Breeanna Guglielmetti, Ashley Irizarry, Thane Jessen, Job Larkins, Ryan Larsen, Gabrielle Lindsey, Sydney Maher, Teila McInerney, Mary Niedzwiecki, Victor Quinones, Destynie Rodriguez, Evan Schliske, Martin Soto, Sydney Thompson, Shayna Wade, Renae Zeigler and Jade Saippa.
For part-time students to earn a place on the Part-Time Honor Roll, they must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, with at least six credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester. Those from the Gillette area are:
Brieann Adams, Rachel Anderson, Katie Brannam, Sonja Brothwell, Shannon Brown, Melissa Cantu, Brooke Cargal, Marissa Chatfield, Jamie Christensen, Hannah Coleman, Katie Crisp, Leslie Cundy, Chandraya Foos, Melinda Fortune, Ethan Fuller, Melissa Gideon, Allison Gingerich, Elizabeth Ham, Jason Harris, Alisha Hart, Nina Haynes, Joshua Herman, Laci Hill, Marti Hoem, Caembrea Kline, Joshua Kuhbacher, Tessa Krohn, Hope Lyon, Lorn MacIlravie Canas, Samantha Mager, Adriana McCauslin, Alexandria Mobley, Carolyn Morris, Hien Nguyen, Ann Park, Fernanda Pimentel-Mendoza, Cassandra Pyles, Christina Redman, Kelley Renken, Devin Scott, Della Simmons, Jori Smith, Melissa Snively, Jennifer Sotelo-Hernandez, Colin Vesper and Jennifer Wenig.
KateLin Carsrud of Gillette has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. To qualify, she earned at least nine credit hours and maintained at least a 3.5 GPA.
Colten Galambas, Drayson Hladky, Sage Kohr, Emily Mcelvery and Cody Olson, all of Gillette, were named to the Dean’s List at Montana State University for the spring semester by earning at least a 3.5 GPA as full-time students.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits.
Brytnee Streeter of Gillette earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2020 semester. She graduated cum laude. Because of COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class.
