Filer-Williams

Andrea Christine Filer of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cameron Connell Williams of Gillette plan to marry Sept. 28 at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, Utah, at a 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Cynthia Cole, Steve and Kelly Filer, Tina and Brandon Scott and Timothy Williams.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Brighton High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Utah, earning her bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies. She works at United Healthcare as a project manager.
The groom-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Campbell County High School and a 2016-17 graduate of Utah Valley University, earning his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Forensic Science, as well as a Master of Business Administration.
Cameron works at United Healthcare as a network contract manager.
