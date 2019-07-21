More than 235 students from across the globe graduated from Dickinson State University in the 2018-2019 academic year, including the 2018 and 2019 summer semesters. This includes the 156 baccalaureate and 37 associate degrees that were awarded at the University’s 99th annual spring commencement ceremony May 11.
Gillette graduates were Seth Moerkerke and Lucas Rissler of Gillette.
