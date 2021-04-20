The annual WyoPoets Spring Workshop is coming to Gillette.
The event will happen on Friday and Saturday at the Ramada Plaza.
Poet and instructor Norma Clark Wilson will present sessions on Writing with the Muses on the 23rd.
Wilson has written several books including “Wild Iris,” “The Nature of Native American Poetry,” “Under the Rainbow: Poems from Mojacar” and “Continuity.”
The workshop had been scheduled to take in Gillette last year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workshop will begin with registration at 1:30 p.m. Registered guests will be able to attend panel discussions on topics such as how diverse voices foster appreciation of the world of poetry as well as the business side of the craft.
A public reception will happen at 6 p.m. Friday and it will consist of appetizers, door prizes and music by The Pillage People.
The annual workshop travels to a new location each year with a mission of proving a “base for mutual help and inspiration by encouraging interest in poetry throughout the state of Wyoming.”
Books from Wilson and other poets will be available during the event.
For more information, visit wyopoets.org, and contact Don Oakley at don.oakley2009@yahoo.com.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2021WyoPoets.
