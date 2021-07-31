Four Campbell County students participated in the annual Summer High School Institute at the University of Wyoming this summer.
The students were selected from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.
The first session was June 6-26 for rising seniors who missed last year’s program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaden Coody of Thunder Basin High School participated in that session.
The second session was July 11-31 for rising juniors. Campbell County High School students Patricia Hill, Ainsley Hokanson and Rachel Wilkinson participated in that session.
During the educational program that exposes the students to college life, UW faculty members helped to conduct problem-centered classes ranging from stage production combat to DNA to robotics and criminal justice. Each student was enrolled in two college-style classes: a physical and natural world class, and a human culture class, as well as an additional one-hour enrichment workshop held in the evenings.
During the three-week program, the rising juniors and seniors attended these classes four times a week, without the pressure of grades. The focus of the classes is centered on learning and critical thinking.
The three-week experience also featured athletic activities, talent shows, picnics, dances, a whitewater rafting trip, random acts of kindness, guest speakers, attendance at local dance performances, visits to museums and enrichment excursions.
