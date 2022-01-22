Four Gillette students have been named to honors rolls at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota.
Laci M. Parish has been named to the President’s Honor Roll by earning a 4.0 GPA taking at least 12 credit hours.
Cayla Jane Debolt, Carlee Angela McIntosh and Nicholas Matthew Meyer were named to the honor roll by earning at least a 3.5 GPA while taking six to 11 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.