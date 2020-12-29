Time is running out for holiday skating
People have a couple of more days to participate in this year’s 13th annual Skate Around the Christmas Tree.
People can skate from 1-4 and 7-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 1-4 p.m. on Thursday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center in Gillette.
Tickets are $10 and only 100 tickets are sold per session.
Masks are required in the lobby area and around the rink.
If people bring a canned food item, they will get a free public skating session in 2021. The food will go to the Council of Community Services.
The event is sponsored by the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Center and Cam-plex.
For more information, visit cam-plex.com/events/2020/skate-around-the-christmas-tree.
Guns ‘n’ Hoses Blood Drive is underway
There are two more days left to participate in the 13th annual Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive.
The drive, which started Monday, runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Those who participate can give blood to either Team Fire or Team Law.
Every donor will receive a free Guns ‘n’ Hoses T-shirt and can enjoy some refreshments.
To be eligible, donors need to be age 16 or older, weigh more than 110 pounds and be in good health. People younger than 18 need to get parental consent.
To schedule an appointment, call 605-646-2625 or visit bloodhero.com.
Christmas tree site open through January
Christmas has come and gone, and for some people that means it’s time to get rid of their trees and other holiday recyclables.
People may take those recycleables to the Campbell County Amalgamated Recycling Enterprise (CARE) Center on Westover Road. Cardboard is allowed, as is wrapping paper, but not ribbons or bows.
Having items sorted is appreciated.
The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Thursday, when it will close at noon. It also is closed Friday, New Year’s Day.
People also can drop off their natural Christmas trees at the Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 S. 4J Road, starting Saturday. The trees will be chipped for use in community gardens. People need to remove all decorations and lights before leaving the trees.
The drop off site will remain open through Jan. 31.
Furniture restoration workshop is still on
People who are interested in refinishing, repurposing and restoring that antique or favorite piece of furniture should bring their tools and supplies to Cam-plex next month.
Guest presenters will talk about chalk paint systems, stripping, sanding, repairing, straining and finishes. There also will be mini workshops on barn quilts (cost $35) from 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 11-13, and 3D relief boxes (cost $40) from 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14-15.
The Northeast Wyoming Furniture Restorers is hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily Jan. 8-17 at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The cost to attend is $90.
For more information, contact Karyl Meyer at 307-660-6577 or volley@vcn.com.
Prepare for some cool bike riding
Energy Addicts is putting on its first event at the new Red Rock Trails system just north of Gillette.
The Frosted Jackalope Fat Bike Race is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9.
It is free for riders age 18 and younger, and $45 for riders 19 and older.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the completion of the trails project.
The top three men and women finishers will receive a medal.
For more information, call 307-660-1570 and visit the event’s Facebook page.
