Former Gillette resident Tammy Walworth graduated this spring from DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona, with a Master of Business Administration with distinction with a concentration in business intelligence and analytics management.
Walworth, the daughter of Steve and Delores Gorton of Gillette, graduated in 2000 from Campbell County High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from DeVry in computer science. She works for Schwab Investments in Phoenix.
The University of Wyoming lists 42 students from Campbell County on the spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
From Gillette are: Hector M. Avitia, Kennedy Cortland Ayers, Garrett D. Baker, Kaylee Bass, Kendall A. Bellon, Ainsley M. Carson, Zach Alan Clausen, Lauryn N. Collins, Shaylee N. Connely, Ethan Dutcher, Kodi L. Edwards, Ashlynn Guffey, Baylee Hamlin, Allison B. Hays, Kostiantyn Iantsen, Jordan J. Klaassen, Molly Marie Kuhbacher, Shonna Lundvall, Garrett Davidson Lynde, Daniel G. Marasco, Desha Matuska, Grace Lynn McDonald, Whitney D. Mohr, Sebastian P. Mooney, Rylie Nicole Pilon, Edwin Jesus Saenz, Kennedy M. Schomer, Triston D. Schwab, Abbylyn J. Sessions, Shelby Lynn Spivey, Maria Swartz, Claire M. Thomas, Delaney J. Werbelow, Zachary D. Wolz, Sari M. Zabel and Adam P. Zuck.
From Rozet are: Dakota L. Jones, Josh Kuhbacher and Zoe G. Worthen.
From Wright are: Sharon J. Goodrich, Madison Lynn Wooley and Taylor Wooley.
The University of Wyoming lists 59 students from Campbell County on the spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
Those honored are undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better GPA, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better GPA taking at least 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students from Gillette are: Joseph M. Ault, Colter J. Barton, Peyton Jean Bellon, Serena R. Boes, Jessica Anne Bonefield, Bradon Cole Bryngelson, Davis J. Cathey, Mikkael Chick, Sean M. Clark, Myia Meret Connely, Madylin J. Danko, Brandon Ray Dearing, Josephine Luella DeStefano, Lucas J. Edwards, Taylor E. Ferris, Gavin R. Geertson, Lekili A. Grebinger, Keeley G. Hagen, Thristen R. Haloman, Stephen Harbour, Sadey A. Hawk, Matthew W. Hines, Jayden K. Igo, Addi K. Iken, Trevor C. Jeffries, Zachary J. Jewell, Kaley R. Kaplan, Tiffany Jo Killpack, Isaac B. Lass, Cristian Martinez, Dawson E. Miessler, Kiana D. Morehead, Anna Muzzarelli, Kimberly R. Quintana, Andrew Raney, Shaunae M. Reynolds, Christopher P. Richter, Nayeli A. Robles, Nathan Jay Romero, Autumn R. Rosenau, Stony S. Samberg, William S. Schroyer, Connor Short, Saber M. Smith, Shannon Stefanick, Wyatt Tarver, Makayla Tucker, Ellie J. Vaughn, Paige M. Walker, Sydney L. Wendt and Grace McKenna Wiley.
From Rozet are: Lindsay Nicole Jones and Tylen Scott Redinger.
From Wright are: Brandi J. Fuller, Rikki Roby, Cody D. Thompson, Heidi K. Thompson, Victoria L. VanVleet and Aspyn J. Worman.
The University of Wyoming lists 18 students from Campbell County on the 2021 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students from Gillette are: Calandra Brooke Andrew, Jessica Marie Brennan, Kylee Rose Christenson, Earl, Frank Collier, Sierra Jo Fleck, Madison D. Hieb, Donovan P. Hoffman, Tamra Kelsey, Adriana McCauslin, Lara F. Miller, Manuel A. Molina, Gabriela Y. Reyes, Kayla Brianne Sankovich, Krystal J. Shelton, Brooke Springer, Johanna Jean Tuttle, Taylor A. Wilde and Joshua Wade Zuck.
Brianna Peterson of Gillette was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the spring semester. To qualify, she earned at least a 3.6 GPA for the semester as a full-time undergraduate student.
Caitlin Casey and Meghan Casey of Gillette have earned placement on the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA to be listed.
Cayla Jane Debolt of Gillette has been named to the Honor Roll at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota. To qualify, she completed 6 to 11 semester hours and earned a GPA of at least 3.50.
Stratton Kohr, the son of Marshall and Lynn Kohr, of Gillette, has been awarded a $500 scholarship from the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.
it was among several awarded to students around the state, inlcuding one to Taylor Reynolds of Moorcroft, the daughter of Dustin and Heather Reynolds.
The Livingston-King scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Hailey Wehri, of Newcastle.
