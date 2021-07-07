SEVENTH STREET: Will be closed at the intersection of Kendrick Avenue from Tuesday through Thursday. The reason for the closure is to replace a water main as part of the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project funded by Penny Power.
EIGHTH STREET: Is closed from Highway 59 through Brooks Avenue and at Emerson Avenue through Wednesday. Access to Mount Pisgah Cemetery will be maintained from Osborne Avenue. The reason for the closure is for the replacement of a water main as part of the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project funded by Penny Power.
4J ROAD EXTENSION: The right lane of northbound 4J Road is closed through Friday for reconstruction as part of the Lakeway Road Improvements project funded by Penny Power.
KENDRICK AVENUE: Is closed between Seventh and Eighth streets through July 22. The alley behind Twin Spruce between Kendrick and the school also is closed. The reason for the closure is for the replacement of a water main as part of the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project funded by Penny Power.
LAKEWAY ROAD: Westbound lanes of Lakeway Road are closed from about 500 feet east of the intersection of Lakeway and Highway 59 to about 300 feet west of the intersection of Lakeway and 4J Road. This includes closing the entrance to the Powder Basin Shopping Center at the intersection with Powder Basin Avenue. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions on Lakeway. For worker safety and to keep traffic moving, left turns will not be allowed in the construction area. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project.
The reason for these lane closures is for sanitary sewer main maintenance, water main fitting replacements and road, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements as part of the Lakeway Road Improvements project funded by Penny Power.
