Isaac Howell, a sophomore at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named to the Dean’s List for for earning a 3.6 GPA or better for the spring semester. He is the son of Jason and Susan Howell of Gillette.
JR A. Albers of Gillette was one of 233 students named as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative GPA of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College from 1936 to 1956.
Cassandra Klein and Robert Perry of Gillette and Rosita Araiza of Wright have graduated from Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. The May 8 ceremony was held virtually.
Also graduating were RiLee Bonaguidi, Elizabeth Peterson, Rowdy Pfeil, Christian Robinson, Parker Schlater, Marla Sproul and Payton Timberman, all of Moorcroft.
Thomas Andrew, DPT, of Gillette, has completed the Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at the College of Health Sciences of Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University on May 22.
Andrew is the husband of Dakota Andrew and the son of Gillette residents Dr. Tom and Lori Andrew. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2012 and earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health promotion from the University of Wyoming in 2016. While at Midwestern University, he provided care for underserved populations in central Phoenix, Arizona, completed clinical rotations in Kingman, Arizona, and treated COVID-19 patients in Peoria, Arizona.
He graduated with the academic honor of cum laude.
Oscar Molina of Gillette earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. As a December graduate, he can participate in the university’s rescheduled commencement ceremony on Sept. 27.
