4-H and FFA youth recognized for leadership by Wyo Guard
The Wyoming Army National Guard recognized several 4-H’ers and FFA youth leaders for their ongoing efforts in mentoring their peers and engaging with their communities.
On Aug. 15, Austen Seeley of Wright, Leif Norskog, Caroline Heward, and Kylie Mathews were each presented with a coin by Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire, Wyoming National Guard director of the joint staff at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas. Military coins are typically presented to soldiers as a way to recognize exceptional service, and, on occasion, civilians are also given this honor.
Heward and Mathews, both of Cheyenne, serve on the State 4-H Leadership Team. Seeley serves on the State FFA Board, and Norskog is a State FFA Sentinel from Sheridan. All four have served as peer mentors throughout the state, and have participated in several national leadership programs in their organizations.
Seeley said that involvement with FFA not only gives students scholarship and employment opportunities, but it also provides a way for them to volunteer in their communities. Local chapters participate in projects such as food drives and community cleanups, which meet the FFA’s requirements for members to engage in volunteer work.
“If we saw a project that we could tackle, we would definitely seize the opportunity,” he said.
Lt. Col. Mike Pezeshki, commander of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, also met with the group, and said he was impressed by the leadership skills that they demonstrated, and the contribution they gave their communities.
“These young men and women, at such a young age, show a tremendous amount of maturity, discipline, and work ethic,” he said. “These are the future leaders of America, and if we can mold more of our youth to be like them, this nation is in great hands.”
