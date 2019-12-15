U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi met with Cadet Thomas Lubnau from Gillette while visiting the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York over Veterans Day weekend.
Several Gillette students were among those graduating Saturday at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Jessica Baker earned an associate of arts degree in general studies; Brittney Bell earned an Bachelor of Science in education degree in elementary education; Mark Erickson, a Bachelor of Science in professional accounting; Jess Johnson, a BS in business administration- entrepreneurial studies; Breanna McMahon, BSED in art; Sunshine Roberts, a BS in applied health sciences; Leanna Thara, a BS in biology; and Mikayla Wright, a Bachelor of General Science in general studies.
Bell earned highest honors, graduating summa cum laude with a GPA of 3.9 or higher. Wright was magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.7 to 3.899 and Erickson was cum laude with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699.
Kodiak French of Wright graduated Friday at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, with a Bachelor of Science in education. He graduated summa cum laude with a 3.9-4.0 GPA.
Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently honored their “Top Profs” at the 40th annual Top Prof Night.
Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected professors who have positively influenced their lives at UW. These professors go beyond normal classroom expectations to help their students succeed.
Kaylee Bass of Gillette selected Kent Noble, Department of Management and Marketing.
Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service.
Amy Hahn, a music education major from Gillette, was among the students at Black Hills State University who treated audiences to a full evening of food, music, and theatrical entertainment at their presentation of “A Madrigal Dinner” earlier this month.
The Madrigal Dinner is an annual fundraising event for the BHSU Music Department featuring a small ensemble of 18 student singers specializing in performing early music each fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.